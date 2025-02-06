AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
Pakistan

Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed on Feb 14 on account of Shab-e-Barat

BR Web Desk Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 08:41pm

The Sindh Education Department announced on Thursday that all public and private educational institutions will remain closed on Friday, February 14 on account of Shab-e-Barat.

“In pursuance of the decision of the sub-committee meeting of the Steering Committee on Education, held 28th November 2024, all the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department shall remain closed on Friday, February 14, on account of Shab-e-Barat (15th Shaban),” the notification issued by the Education Department.

Muslims in Pakistan and other parts of the world observe Shab-e-Barat every year. The night, commonly dubbed ‘The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness,’ occurs before the start of the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The believers observe the night with religious spirit as the faithful offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security, and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Some traditions call it the night of blessings and accountability when Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding the next year’s lives, deaths, bestowments, and blessings.

