AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.67%)
FCCL 36.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.66%)
FFL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
FLYNG 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
HUBC 126.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.54%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
KOSM 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.78%)
MLCF 42.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.07%)
OGDC 195.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.22%)
PACE 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.12%)
PAEL 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.01%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.29%)
PPL 167.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.55%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.65%)
PTC 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 103.97 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.17%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (15.53%)
SSGC 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.03%)
SYM 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
TPLP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 66.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.8%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
BR100 11,562 Decreased By -188.6 (-1.61%)
BR30 33,972 Decreased By -680.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 110,301 Decreased By -1634.2 (-1.46%)
KSE30 34,387 Decreased By -638 (-1.82%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran president says ‘not seeking nuclear weapons’

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2025 06:09pm

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that his country was not seeking a nuclear weapon, a day after US President Donald Trump called for a new agreement to prevent it from obtaining one.

“We are not seeking nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian said in a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran, adding that “verifying this issue is an easy task”.

On Wednesday, Trump called for a “verified nuclear peace agreement” with Iran, adding that it “cannot have a Nuclear Weapon”.

The US president had a day earlier reinstated his “maximum pressure” policy against Iran over allegations the country is seeking nuclear weapons capability.

Iran lambasted the reinstatement of the policy, saying pursuing it again would end in “failure”.

Iran urges OPEC to unite against potential US oil sanctions

Under that policy during his first term, which ended in 2021, Washington withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal that had imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran adhered to the deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – until a year after Washington pulled out, but then began rolling back its commitments.

Efforts to revive the 2015 deal have since faltered.

During Thursday’s meeting, which was broadcast on television, Pezeshkian referred to a long-standing fatwa, or religious edict, by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prohibiting atomic weapons.

He noted that Iran was not pursuing such weapons because “massacring innocent people is not acceptable in the doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Donald Trump Iran nuclear Iran Nuclear Deal Masoud Pezeshkian

Comments

200 characters

Iran president says ‘not seeking nuclear weapons’

Pakistan reiterates to strengthen ‘time tested’ ties with China

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza

Trump says US would take over Gaza after fighting ends

Selling continues, KSE-100 closes over 1,600 points lower

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for legal expert assistance to ramp up privatisation efforts

MCB Bank posts Rs63.5bn profit in 2024, down 3% YoY

Oil firms slightly as Trump policies continue to drag on prices

After hitting record high, gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Read more stories