NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling strengthened slightly on Thursday, and traders said they expected it to gain further ground in the days ahead, helped by dollar inflows from investors buying government bonds.

At 0705 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 128.80/129.80 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing rate of 129.00/130.00.