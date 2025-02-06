Israel’s defence minister orders army to prepare for Gaza residents’ departure, after controversial Trump plan

**JERUSALEM: Israel’s defence minister ordered the army on Thursday to prepare a plan to allow the “voluntary departure” of residents from Gaza, Israeli media said, after President Trump drew widespread condemnation over U.S. plans to take over the strip.

The instruction followed Trump’s shock announcement that the United States plans to take over Gaza, resettle the Palestinians living there and transform the territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.**

“I welcome President Trump’s bold plan, Gaza residents should be allowed the freedom to leave and emigrate, as is the norm around the world,” Israel’s Channel 12 quoted Katz as saying.

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

When asked who will take in the Palestinians, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said it should be countries who have opposed Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

“Countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have levelled accusations and false claims against Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territories,” he said.

“Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse to do so. There are countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program, that have previously expressed a willingness to accept Gaza residents.” Trump’s controversial idea, which has sparked anger around the Middle East, comes as Israel and Hamas are expected to begin talks on the second round of a fragile ceasefire plan to end almost 16 months of fighting in Gaza.

Katz’s plan will include exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air, Channel 12 reported.

Jordan’s king rejects Trump’s Gaza takeover plan

International condemnation

Trump drew rebukes on Wednesday over his plan for Gaza from world powers Russia, China and Germany, which said it would foster “new suffering and new hatred.”

Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia rejected the proposal outright and Jordan’s King Abdullah, who will meet Trump at the White House next week, said on Wednesday he rejected any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.

In a post on X, Iran’s foreign ministry said Trump’s plan is part of Israel’s attempt to “completely wipe out the Palestinian people”.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Trump’s proposal was “remarkable” and urged that it be explored, even as he was not specific about what he believed Trump was offering.

Hamas says Trump plan to take over Gaza will pour ‘oil on the fire’

Netanyahu said he did not believe Trump suggested sending U.S. troops to fight Hamas in Gaza, or that Washington would finance rebuilding efforts.

“This is the first good idea that I’ve heard,” he added. “It’s a remarkable idea, and I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip before the war, said Trump’s proposal was “ridiculous and absurd”.

Since Jan. 25, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be taken in by regional Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea rejected by both the Arab states and Palestinian leaders. He has given no specifics of his proposal to take over Gaza.

Trump’s aides defended his proposal but backed away from elements of it after international condemnation.

UNHR on Trump’s Gaza plan: international law prohibits forcible transfer or deportations

Rights groups have condemned as ethnic cleansing Trump’s suggestion that Palestinians in the enclave should be permanently displaced, while also proposing a U.S. takeover of Gaza.

U.S. ally Israel’s military assault on Gaza, now paused by a fragile ceasefire, has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians in the last 16 months, the Gaza health ministry says, and provoked accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies.

The assault repeatedly internally displaced nearly all of Gaza’s population and caused a hunger crisis.