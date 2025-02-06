AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.12 (-4.23%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.67%)
FCCL 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.57%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
FLYNG 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
MLCF 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
OGDC 195.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-2.44%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
PPL 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.77%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.85%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.82%)
SEARL 104.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.67%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.9%)
SYM 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.33%)
TRG 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 11,573 Decreased By -177.3 (-1.51%)
BR30 34,060 Decreased By -592.3 (-1.71%)
KSE100 110,572 Decreased By -1363.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 34,473 Decreased By -551.5 (-1.57%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan eases as China challenges Trump tariff at WTO

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 10:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: The yuan eased on Thursday after China sought the World Trade Organization’s intervention to rule on new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, heightening market concerns of a potentially damaging trade war between the two economic giants.

China filed a World Trade Organization complaint on Wednesday against Trump’s fresh 10% tariffs on Chinese imports and his cancellation of a duty-free exemption for low-value packages, arguing the actions are “protectionist” and break WTO rules.

“Markets may have been reacting to China’s WTO trade dispute complaint against the latest U.S. tariffs,” Citi analysts said in a note.

“The key question is how, if at all, Trump will react. We continue to wait for the Trump-Xi talk.”

Trump said on Tuesday he was in no hurry to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the tariff took effect just after midnight Eastern Time.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2700 per dollar and was last trading 51 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.2771 as of 0221 GMT.

Yuan slumps on trade-war anxiety; yen jumps

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1691 per dollar, its strongest since November 8, 2024, and 844 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The dollar dropped overnight and hovered near 1-week low against its major peers.

“Assuming that the U.S. dollar pullback of late persists, then the USD/CNY cap at 7.20 is likely to hold until China’s ‘two sessions’ meetings in early March,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Parliamentarians and political advisers will gather in Beijing in March for two parallel sets of meetings called “Two Sessions”.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.028% lower at 107.62.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.279 yuan per dollar, up about 0.05% in Asian trade.

“Given prospects of U.S.-China negotiations, trade tensions could stay contained for now, with USD/CNH consolidating around 7.30,” said Chang Wei Liang, currency and credit strategist at DBS.

During Trump’s first term as president, the yuan weakened more than 12% against the dollar during a series of tit-for-tat U.S.-China tariffs between March 2018 and May 2020.

Yuan yuan vs dollar China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan eases as China challenges Trump tariff at WTO

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

Oil little changed as Trump policies continue to weigh on prices

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Read more stories