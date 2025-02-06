AIRLINK 184.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.02 (-4.17%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.67%)
FCCL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.7%)
FFL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
FLYNG 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
MLCF 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
OGDC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-2.19%)
PACE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.9%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
PPL 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-2.72%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.91%)
SEARL 104.43 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.62%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SSGC 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.03%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.46%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.16%)
TRG 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 11,573 Decreased By -177.3 (-1.51%)
BR30 34,060 Decreased By -592.3 (-1.71%)
KSE100 110,578 Decreased By -1357 (-1.21%)
KSE30 34,468 Decreased By -556.9 (-1.59%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds near record peak as trade jitters boost safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 10:31am

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, hovering near record highs hit in the previous session, as tensions in the China-U.S. trade war lifted safe-haven demand, while investors awaited the U.S. jobs data for clues on the future direction of interest rates.

Spot gold was steady at $2,870.16 per ounce, by 0306 GMT, after hitting an all-time peak of $2,882.16 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.2% to $2,888.30.

“Investors are trying not to miss this rally as they place their position because they are happy with the returns. That’s the reason why it’s hitting successive highs,” said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist at ANZ.

“Bullion could hit the $3,000 level soon … however, what could make the market consolidate will be some clarity on trade ties or easing trade tensions.”

China filed a World Trade Organization complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump’s new 10% tariff on Chinese imports and his cancellation of a duty-free exemption for low-value packages, arguing the actions are “protectionist” and break WTO rules.

Gold’s demand in India to cool as prices soar

China had also imposed duties on U.S. goods in response to U.S. tariffs, escalating the trade war between the two countries.

Market focus is also on U.S. weekly jobless claims data, set to be released at 1330 GMT, and Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to offer more insights into the economy’s overall strength.

Federal Reserve officials pointed to the large policy uncertainty around tariffs and other issues arising from the early days of Trump’s administration as among the top challenges in figuring out where to take U.S. monetary policy in the months ahead.

Gold is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical turmoil, but higher interest rates reduce the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Spot silver dropped 0.2% to $32.26 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $983.30, and palladium gained 0.5% to $994.17.

Gold Gold Prices gold market US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold holds near record peak as trade jitters boost safe-haven demand

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

Oil little changed as Trump policies continue to weigh on prices

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Read more stories