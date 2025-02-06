AIRLINK 191.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 37.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.56%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
HUBC 127.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.29%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
OGDC 199.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.44%)
PACE 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PAEL 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 170.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.89%)
PRL 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
PTC 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
SEARL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.17%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.85%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.16%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.37%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.46%)
WAVESAPP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,699 Decreased By -51.2 (-0.44%)
BR30 34,548 Decreased By -103.8 (-0.3%)
KSE100 111,443 Decreased By -492.1 (-0.44%)
KSE30 34,750 Decreased By -275 (-0.79%)
Markets

South Korean shares rise for third day on AI boost

  • KOSPI was up 14.23 points, or 0.57%, at 2,523.50
Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 10:10am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, led by chipmakers and e-commerce firm Kakao on hopes related to artificial intelligence.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.23 points, or 0.57%, at 2,523.50 as of 0139 GMT.

Chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.61%, tracking overnight gains in U.S. AI chipmaker Nvidia, its main customer. Rival Samsung Electronics rose 0.95%.

Instant messenger Kakao rose 3.94%, extending its rally on a partnership agreement with OpenAI earlier this week.

But other software firms fell, with search engine Naver down 1.31%, after recent gains on hopes of cheap AI technologies, after the launch of China’s DeepSeek AI models.

South Korea’s government ministries are blocking access to the DeepSeek artificial intelligence tool, citing security reasons.

SK Innovation fell 3%, after the oil refiner said refining margins would remain flat this year.

South Korean shares rise 2% after Wall Street finds relief from delayed tariffs

South Korea posted a current account surplus of a nine-year high in 2024, data showed.

Of the total 941 traded issues, 577 shares advanced, while 298 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 61.5 billion won ($42.61 million).

The won was quoted at 1,446.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,443.9.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 2.559%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 2.770%.

