‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, during his visit to Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, announced plans to enhance internet services in the region and create employment opportunities for Kashmiri youth in the IT sector.

He emphasised that these initiatives would empower the new generation and open doors to economic growth.

Addressing a gathering of Kashmiri dignitaries and veterans, the Army Chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to Kashmir. “Kashmir and Pakistan share an inseparable bond,” he stated, adding that Kashmir has always been, and will always remain, a part of Pakistan.

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

The COAS stated that Indian atrocities and rising Hindutva extremism only strengthens the resolve of Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination. He reaffirmed that Pakistan will always stand by them in their just and legitimate cause against state-sponsored repression and oppression.

He remarked: “Without any doubt Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan as per the free will and destiny of the people of Kashmir”.

General Munir paid tribute to the resilience of the Kashmiri people, acknowledging their long-standing struggle for freedom. “The flame of liberty has been passed from one generation to the next. If we remain united and strong, we can overcome any challenge,” he said.

He also addressed the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, stating, “You may oppress the people today, tomorrow, or for some time, but never forever.” He reiterated that the fate of Kashmir will be decided by its people, not by an occupying force.

The COAS reminded the audience of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s words, “Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein,” and asserted, “Cutting it off would mean the end of life.” He declared that Pakistan has fought three wars for Kashmir and will fight more if necessary.

Emphasising faith and perseverance, General Munir stated that a true believer is never intimidated by the enemy’s numbers or weaponry. “Victory always belongs to those who stand firm on the foundations of faith, piety, and Jihad fi Sabilillah,” he said.

Kashmiri dignitaries praised the Pakistan Army’s unwavering support, stating that without it, their situation could have been worse than Palestine. “The Pakistan Army and the Kashmiri people share an unbreakable bond,” they remarked.

The attendees welcomed the Army Chief’s visit, stating, “Your presence in Kashmir has uplifted the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the border.” Reaffirming their commitment to Pakistan, they declared, “Our hearts beat with Pakistan,” and “Jammu and Kashmir will always remain connected to Pakistan.”

The participants concluded that “There is no better advocate for Kashmir than Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025