AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

KP decides to modernise UADAs, TMAs

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to modernise the Urban Areas Development Authorities (UADAs) and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) with the purpose to make them financially stable.

For this purpose, new reforms will be introduced in UADAs and TMAs across the province.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Local Government Department held here the other day, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the challenges faced by the Urban Areas Development Authorities and their solutions. It was decided that new reforms will be implemented in all TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities by June of this year. To achieve this, international best practices will be adopted in these institutions.

The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Trade Way Commission Enterprise Risk Management Framework will be enforced in these institutions. Similarly, International Public Sector Accounting Standards will also be implemented in the TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities.

The meeting was informed that the new reforms will lead to financial stability and improved performance of the TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities.

The authorities told that reforms have already been implemented in the Urban Area Development Authority Kohat, yielding positive results. Before these reforms, the Urban Area Development Authority Kohat had an annual deficit of Rs 49 million, whereas after the implementation of the new reforms, it is expected to have a surplus of Rs 25.7 million.

The Chief Minister directed that the model of UADA Kohat be adopted in all TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities, emphasising that making these institutions self-sufficient and enhancing their capacity is the need of the hour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP TMAs UADAs

Comments

200 characters

KP decides to modernise UADAs, TMAs

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories