PRA intensifies enforcement actions against eateries

Published 06 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has intensified enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with tax regulations and the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System. In a decisive move, the PRA has formed special teams to inspect and monitor unregistered businesses and assess their adherence to the mandatory invoicing system.

On the directives of Commissioner PRA Lahore, Misbah Nawaz, Enforcement Officer Saud Attiq, conducted targeted raids on well-known restaurants in Gulberg to verify their Electronic Invoice System registration status. During the inspections, several restaurants were found to be non-compliant and were subsequently fined PKR 100,000 each.

To facilitate compliance, all restaurant owners have been granted a 15-day deadline to submit their sales records. Businesses failing to comply within the given timeframe may face further penalties and strict legal action, including potential sealing of their premises.

