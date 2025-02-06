Aga Khan leaves behind a very rich philanthropic legacy worldwide

Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims has died peacefully in Lisbon, Portugal.

He was 88. The grandson and successor as Imam of the late Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan III, Prince Karim’s contributions to the mankind in general and his Ismaili community residing anywhere in this world in particular are too well known.

It is a well-known fact that the Aga Khan IV always pointed out that Islam is a thinking, spiritual faith that teaches compassion and tolerance, and upholds the dignity of humankind. That his status was recognized on global stage is a fact.

Queen Elizabeth II, for example, had granted him the title of ‘‘His Highness’’. What is also true is his global reputation of a philanthropist who spent his entire life towards achieving the noble goal of improving the living conditions people irrespective of race, gender, ethnicity or religion.

He is rightly credited for setting up and guiding one of the world’s largest private international development organisations, the Aga Khan Development Network, that serves communities in some of the most fragile and underdeveloped regions of the world.

I am neither an Ismaili, nor an Akhbari, nor an Usuli, nor a Shia of any other denomination, so to speak, but I have always derived spiritual satisfaction from the life-long contributions that Aga Khan IV had made for the humanity with a view to lessening, if not fully eliminating, the human misery in many parts of the world, including Pakistan.

No doubt, the Aga Khan IV has left behind a very rich philanthropic legacy worldwide. Needless to say, he vigorously pursued philanthropy till his last breath.

Samiullah Khan

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025