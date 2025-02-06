Investment, innovation ‘AgriConnections’ to unlock agricultural potential

KARACHI: The Pakistan Agricultural Coalition (PAC), in collaboration with the World Bank Group, will host the AgriConnections 2025 conference and expo on February 12 and 13 at the Karachi Expo Centreto unlock Pakistan’s agricultural potential through investment and innovation.

The two-day conference will bring together top international and Pakistani experts, policymakers, financial institutions, and agribusiness leaders to explore investment opportunities and transformative solutions for Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Speaking to the media ahead of the event, Kazim Saeed, CEO of Pakistan Agricultural Coalition, highlighted the significance of AgriConnections 2025 for the country’s agricultural economy.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector has the potential to become an agricultural super power, but this requires strategic investments, modern financial tools, and policy reforms, therefore, Pakistan Agricultural Coalition, in partnership with key corporate players, has been working to bridge these gaps, and this conference will serve as a crucial platform to identify solutions and connections that drive investment and growth, he said.

He informed that the conference will feature sessions on critical topics such as developing a national agri-commodity market, scaling up investment in agriculture, and strengthening policy frameworks.

Experts will also discuss how Pakistan’s farmers can benefit from carbon credits, financial inclusion through agri-fintech, and the role of public-private partnerships for empowering farmers. Insights from Hungarian agricultural specialists will shed light on best practices that Pakistan can adopt to improve efficiency and productivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025