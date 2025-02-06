Soon the US will realize the uselessness of the Israeli entity

“If by enlightenment and intellectual progress we mean the freeing of man from superstitious belief in evil forces, in demons and fairies, in blind fate — in short from the emancipation from fear,” Horkheimer says, “then denunciation of what is currently called reason is the greatest service reason can render”.

One can only wonder when the “slogans of promised land”, “chosen people” and “Amalek” were raised by Zionism did they not require denunciation for being fairy tales.

In 1948, the entire Palestine was turned into a “slaughterhouse”, a very large number of Palestinians were mercilessly butchered and forced to flee their native land in broad day light both Horkheimer and Adorno, the great philosophers who gave the world a gift of critical theory, were not only alive but were at the peak of their fame did not find time to denounce the unreason of those gory crimes committed by their fellow Jews?

As the Sabra and Shatila went on, both looked the other way, forgetting what once they themselves condemned as despicable indifference to humanity stating “Auschwitz happens when someone looks at the slaughterhouse and says they are animals”. However, once it happened to the Palestinians these privileged Ashkenazi philosophers watched the biggest carnage of history worse than Auschwitz happening without a whimper.

Imperialist wars are nothing but economic wars. They are endless because anarchy inherent in capitalism moves the crisis from one place to the other.

Today it is Greece, tomorrow it’s Spain, the day after tomorrow France and Switzerland are in its grip having their governments toppled.

Hence holocaust is inherent in capitalism. One holocaust leads to the other for this is the only way to realize accumulated capital. Since these are anarchic crises of capitalism, they keep changing temporo-spatial sites.

For the process of realization of capital, the Middle East, especially Palestine, is the most suitable place. The military industrial complex of the US earns billions by selling its ammunition to the Zionists.

Most of the money thrown into Palestinians’ genocide comes free to the apartheid entity. The State squeezes the money received by the tycoons selling the means of destruction from its taxpayers.

Akin to all other settler-colonial states, Israel thought that eventually it would get rid of Palestinians. The US considered it a future investment that could be arm-twisted according to its wishes.

But US under massive loans, the formation of BRICS, the Chinese causing a sudden dip of 60 billion $ in the US market by introducing DeepSeek, an AI enterprise free for all, have left the US economy floundering further in deep waters.

Trump and his oligarchs have gone berserk and finding no way out of the mess they are threatening to unleash dogs of all kinds of wars on China, especially and the members of BRICS Plus generally.

Soon the US will realize the uselessness of the Israeli entity and will start demanding payments for the future if not the past supplies of ammunition.

No one has seen grotesquely insane creatures akin to the Zionists. After becoming a satellite state of the US, they have put aside the reality of being left in the lurch by the West at the mercy of the German bourgeoisie and petty bourgeoisie during the 2nd world War, now they are keenly protecting the hegemony of their tormentors of the past gleefully by becoming cannon fodder for the US imperialism assuming the role of a frontline mercenaries entity.

In the Gaza’s genocide, nearly 40,000 Israeli soldiers were reported as causalities. The number of dead may be much smaller but the rest who have become incapacitated for their lives by losing their limbs and by suffering post-stress-traumatic-disorder have no future.

Lest we forget, the previous holocaust began with the slaughter of the Communist, their party, the Roma, the Polish, the homosexuals and even the vulnerable population of Germany.

Jews only 500,000 in numbers living in Germany became the victims of Nazism much later in 1943 after the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union. Out of five hundred thousand Jews, not all in the concentration camps, hundreds and thousands were saved by the Red Army in 1945.

Zionists’ holocaust began against a single community comprising Palestinians in 1948. The Palestinians’ genocide made the entire slaughter of Jews a hoax figment of one’s imagination.

Where does the figure of six million come from? From Vietnam. Korea, Kenya, Congo or Algeria? The total number of Jewish populations in Poland where Auschwitz happened was somewhere around 3.5 million.

They suffered causalities in Ukraine under Petliura in the first World War and under Stephen Bandara, the hero of Ukrainian fascists including Zelensky, himself a Jew, during 2nd World War.

Even if all those perished, which is absurd and insane, their mortality does not go close to the 6 million figure, unless one starts counting their massacres from the origin of their religion, which is equally ambiguous.

The figure of 6 million was a concoction. In their seminal work “On Religion” Marx and Engels reveal about Jews of having developed a technique of changing names into numerical. For instance, the figure of 666 meant for Satan/ Rome was later adopted for Nero.

“About 300 years before our era, the Jews began to use their letters as symbols for numbers. The speculative rabbis saw in this a new method for mystic interpretation or cabbala. Secret words were expressed by the figure produced by the addition of the numerical values of the letters contained in them. This new science they called gematria, geometry”.

“Now this science is applied here by our “John [a Christian].” We have to prove (1) that the number contains the name of a man, and that man is Nero; and (2) that the solution given holds good for the reading 666 as well as for the equally old reading 616. We take Hebrew letters and their values —

Neron Kesar, the Emperor Neron, Greek Nêron Kaisar. Now, if instead of the Greek spelling, we transfer the Latin Nero Caesar into Hebrew characters, the nun at the end of Neron disappears, and with it the value of fifty.

That brings us to the other old reading of 616, and thus the proof is as perfect as can be desired. [The above spelling of the name, both with and without the second nun, is the one which occurs in the Talmud, and is therefore authentic.]“

“The mysterious book, then, is now perfectly clear. “John” predicts the return of Nero for about the year 70, and a reign of terror under him which is to last forty-two months, or 1,260 days. After that term God arises, vanquishes Nero, the antichrist, destroys the great city by fire, and binds the devil for a thousand years. The millennium begins, and so forth. All this now has lost all interest, except for ignorant persons who may still try to calculate the day of the last judgment. But as an authentic picture of almost primitive Christianity, drawn by one of themselves, the book is worth more than all the rest of the New Testament put together.”

The figure 666 was evil or depicted evil doing. Hence the figure of 6 million apparently derived from the evil done to the Jews — not by Nero who was allegedly detrimental to the Christian though contradicted by Edward Gibbon in his Seminal work “The Rise And Fall of Roman Empire” who called these allegations levelled against Nero, preposterous.

Muslims borrowed the same method of converting letters into numbers. The frequent use of 786 to replace the words “in the name of God, merciful and benevolent” is seemingly a token of the same tradition.

Imperialism needs no truth to impose its hegemony and domination over the world. Zionists, being the guards and poodles of imperialism and metropolitan capital, have no utility of truth.

What an irony that those philosophers, Horkheimer among them, complained about the western distortion of truth against Jews by neglecting their slaughter altogether stating, “according to pragmatism, truth is to be desired not for its own sake but in so far as it works best, as it leads us to something that is alien or at least different from truth itself” but once the tide was turned, they watched Zionism and the Western media twisting the truth for their ends, not only in complete silence but by supporting the state of Israel overtly.

On one hand, he wrote “It is the darkest aspect of all history, the darkest for both Judaism and Europe, that Zionism was proven to be right”. While on the other hand, he said, “We do have to support Israel. For me personally it is crucial that Israel provides asylum for many individuals”. So much for the truth and critical theory.

The interesting fact in the duplicity or outright hypocrisy is that none of the members of the Frankfurt School mentioned the casualty figure of Jews.

To be honest, before the 1967 Israeli aggression against Arabs, no Jewish scholar ever mentioned the figure of 6 million Jews that perished in holocaust.

After occupying the West Bank and Gaza, a second Palestinians’ genocide became imperative for Zionism to reduce the demographic balance between dominant Arab population and receding Jewish one.

At that historical juncture, Zionism harped on the unauthentic if not fictitious figure of 6 million to all and sundry because the combined population of the occupied land was around six million.

And what Zionism did with the dead bodies of their deceased? Sold them to get a regular annual payment from the Germans where their population was only 500,000, a majority rescued by the Soviet Red Army.

Those interested to know the gory business from Haavara agreement between Zionism and Hitler to the “Holocaust Industry” can learn a lot from Finkelstein to Lenni Brenner’s “51 Documents: Zionists Collaboration with Nazis” and Zionism in the Age of Dictatorship“.

Marx is right, through capital Jews have turned Christians into Jews, who is their God, money he answers. What is their religion, huckstering. Take the conditions of huckstering away and their religion is finished.

Marx deserves to know that Zionists have torn down the veil of religion, even race which for Herzel was a debatable topic has become a matter of a secondary importance.

They fight the wars of and for imperialism. Netanyahu in his last address in the Congress reminded the members, that Isreal was fighting Americans’ war, if you remain our bully we will succeed. It was probably PW Botha, the former president of apartheid South Africa, who said, “We don’t care if entire world is against us but not the US”.

