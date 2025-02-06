PM condoles demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the sad passing away of Prince Karim Aga Khan, praising his visionary leadership, faith, and generosity.

In a post on his X, Sharif highlighted Aga Khan’s enduring legacy, which transcended borders and brought hope and progress to countless communities in need.

He described Prince Karim Aga Khan as a remarkable leader devoted to uplifting communities worldwide. “Through his tireless work in poverty alleviation, healthcare, and gender equality, he championed the cause of marginalized groups, leaving a lasting impact on millions of lives.”

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani also extended his condolences, calling Prince Karim Aga Khan a great humanitarian dedicated to peace and humanity.

In his condolence message, he acknowledged Aga Khan’s lifelong commitment to social welfare, particularly in education and healthcare. His numerous initiatives for underprivileged and middle-class communities have benefited millions and will be remembered as part of his enduring legacy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed deep sadness over the passing of Aga Khan, highlighting his immense philanthropic contributions globally.

In a message on X, Dar emphasised the Aga Khan’s special bond with Pakistan and his unmatched role in the nation’s development.

“His commitment to improving communities worldwide leaves an indelible legacy,” Dar wrote, adding that Pakistan would forever cherish his contributions.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Aga Khan’s family and the Ismaili community.

