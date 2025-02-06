Kashmir dispute: AJK President assails world community for maintaining silence

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Wednesday, while slamming complete silence of the global community on Kashmir, called for immediate action for just solution of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the region.

Addressing an event held here in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Chaudhary urged the international community to play its due role to help Kashmiri people attain their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the various United Nations’ (UN) resolutions.

The AJK president said that India’s imperialistic presence and expansionist designs pose a serious threat to regional peace. He said that the Indian government’s contentious move of August 5, 2019, was meant to alter the region’s demographic complexion and turn the Muslim majority state into a minority.

The decision to abrogate articles 370 and 35A, he said, was a clear violation of United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions.

“We demand the international community to reject this illegal move and play its role in granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions”, he said.

The AJK president said that the Kashmiri people consider the state of Jammu and Kashmir as an indivisible entity. Stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC’s resolutions, the president said that it was imperative to resolve the long-standing conflict in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Referring to India’s transformation into a fascist State under Modi’s rule, Chaudhry said that trans-national killings by death squads run by Indian premier intelligence agency- RAW- have proved it beyond any reasonable doubt that India was sponsoring terrorism across the globe.

“India has emerged as a global terrorist”, the president said, adding that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has presented clear evidence in this regard. He said that India was involved in terrorist acts in other countries of the world and the countries including Canada and the United States have also condemned it.

Referring to rising tides of extremism in Indian society, Chaudhry said, Hindutva policies pursued by the Modi government would ultimately lead to disintegration of the Indian State. Praising the people of occupied Kashmir in the face of Indian state terrorism, he said, India cannot suppress the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiris.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our brethren in their struggle for freedom from India’s illegal occupation,” he said.

The AJK president also condemned human rights violations committed by the Indian army in occupied Jammu Kashmir and demanded the world to stop bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris. He said that the crisis in the Indian occupied territory was a big challenge to world conscience.

