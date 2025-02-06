‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ observed: Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmir cause highlighted

ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan observed the “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, expressing their firm resolve to stand with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the realisation of their right to self-determination.

In their special messages on the occasion, the president, the prime minister and the deputy prime minister/foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister addressed letters to the president of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, the UN Secretary General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OIC Secretary General on the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said in statement on Wednesday.

Calling for implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister emphasised for holding fair and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the UN auspices to determine the will of the Kashmiri people. He also urged the UN and OIC leadership to play their role in improving the human rights situation in IIOJK. Ahead of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, a briefing was organised for Islamabad-based diplomats to apprise them of the situation in IIOJK.

The officers and staff members of the ministry, led by the foreign secretary, participated in the “Solidarity Day Walk” held on the Constitution Avenue, earlier Wednesday.

A wide range of other activities, including seminars, webinars, public rallies and photo exhibitions are being organised across the country, and at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world. These activities are aimed at expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and highlighting the human rights violations in IIOJK.

Every year, the “Kashmir Solidarity Day” is observed to express Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The relevant UN Security Council resolutions provide that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations. However, over the last seventy-seven years, India has made consistent efforts to suppress the wishes of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 were a blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, 4th Geneva Convention, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. India has since been engaged in efforts to further strengthen its control over IIOJK. However, the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people cannot be undermined through domestic legislation, judicial verdicts or administrative actions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025