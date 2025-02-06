AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan

Pakistan extends condolences over death of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday extended deepest condolences at the passing away of Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

“Spiritual leader, statesman, visionary and philanthropist, His Highness combined many roles and stood out as a unifying figure in a fragmented world,” said Foreign Office (FO) in a statement. “His life was marked by service to humanity, irrespective of race, gender, ethnicity or religion. His enduring legacy of philanthropy will continue to inspire generations. As founder of world’s largest private international development organisation, he was a beacon of hope for the underprivileged and vulnerable everywhere. His vision led to remarkable achievements in education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.”

The FO spokesperson said, “We cherish His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan’s special attachment with Pakistan and recall his unforgettable role for the development of its people.

We respectfully remember the contributions of his grandfather, His Highness Sultan Mohammed Shah Aga Khan to the independence movement and creation of Pakistan, and also of his father His Highness Prince Aly Khan for his service as Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York.“

The people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to his family and the Ismaili community all over the world in this hour of sorrow and grief.

