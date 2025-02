ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced a three-day period of mourning following the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the revered spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, at the age of 88.

The announcement was made by Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, under the directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

