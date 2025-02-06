AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Kashmir not just territorial dispute; it is matter of humanity, justice: VC GCUF

Press Release Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

FAISALABAD: Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute; it is a matter of humanity, justice, and the right to self-determination. The people of Kashmir have endured decades of oppression, yet their spirit remains unshaken. No force can suppress their legitimate struggle for freedom.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5), Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam, delivered a thought-provoking address, reaffirming unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

He strongly condemned India’s brutal occupation and called upon the Muslim Ummah to take practical steps to liberate Kashmiris from ongoing oppression.

He emphasized that sustainable peace in South Asia depends on resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions. The Kashmiri people have the fundamental right to self-determination, and denying this right is a grave violation of international law and human rights.

Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam paid tribute to the martyrs and freedom fighters of Kashmir, acknowledging their immense sacrifices for justice and independence.

He stressed that the blood of innocent Kashmiris being shed daily should awaken the conscience of the Muslim world. The international community, particularly human rights organizations, must break their silence and take concrete action to stop India’s ongoing atrocities.

Furthermore, he called on students and academia to play their role in raising awareness about Kashmir on global platforms. He encouraged young minds to become advocates of peace, justice, and human rights, ensuring that the voices of Kashmiris are heard worldwide.

The struggle for Kashmir’s freedom is not just the responsibility of Kashmiris; it is our collective responsibility as a nation and as humans who stand for justice. Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Kashmiris Kashmir Solidarity Day Prof. Dr. Rauf I Azam

Comments

200 characters

Kashmir not just territorial dispute; it is matter of humanity, justice: VC GCUF

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories