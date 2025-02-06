Kashmir not just territorial dispute; it is matter of humanity, justice: VC GCUF

FAISALABAD: Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute; it is a matter of humanity, justice, and the right to self-determination. The people of Kashmir have endured decades of oppression, yet their spirit remains unshaken. No force can suppress their legitimate struggle for freedom.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5), Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam, delivered a thought-provoking address, reaffirming unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

He strongly condemned India’s brutal occupation and called upon the Muslim Ummah to take practical steps to liberate Kashmiris from ongoing oppression.

He emphasized that sustainable peace in South Asia depends on resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions. The Kashmiri people have the fundamental right to self-determination, and denying this right is a grave violation of international law and human rights.

Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam paid tribute to the martyrs and freedom fighters of Kashmir, acknowledging their immense sacrifices for justice and independence.

He stressed that the blood of innocent Kashmiris being shed daily should awaken the conscience of the Muslim world. The international community, particularly human rights organizations, must break their silence and take concrete action to stop India’s ongoing atrocities.

Furthermore, he called on students and academia to play their role in raising awareness about Kashmir on global platforms. He encouraged young minds to become advocates of peace, justice, and human rights, ensuring that the voices of Kashmiris are heard worldwide.

The struggle for Kashmir’s freedom is not just the responsibility of Kashmiris; it is our collective responsibility as a nation and as humans who stand for justice. Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.

