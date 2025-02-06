‘Sona Urea Zinc Coated’ launch

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, a Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturing and distributing company has extended its product portfolio by launching a new enhanced efficiency fertilizer “Sona Urea Zinc Coated”, on February 03. Senior Management of FFC was also present at the launch event.

Urea is widely used fertilizer in Pakistan and is very popular among the farming community as it provides the highest nitrogen content than any other nitrogenous fertilizer.

Sona Urea Zinc Coated has 42 percent Nitrogen and 1 percent Zinc. This unique formulation ensures uniform distribution of Zinc in soil and enhances its efficiency owing to better availability.

Jahangir Piracha MD&CEO FFC formally launched Sona Urea Zinc Coated. While talking to media MD&CEO FFC told that FFC is the largest fertilizer manufacturing & marketing company in the country which is contributing to the national agriculture development since its inception by providing quality fertilizers and advisory services to the farmers.

He explained that being part of every granule of Sona Urea Zinc Coated, Zinc will be distributed uniformly in the field, which will enhance Zinc availability & improve its efficiency and ultimately the crop yield.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025