SBL and Fauree join hands to transform supply chain finance for SMEs

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking initiative to advance financial inclusion, transparency, efficiency, and sustainability within Pakistan’s supply chain ecosystem for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Samba Bank Limited (SBL) and Fauree Tech Ltd. have entered into a strategic partnership.

This collaboration is set to digitize SME supply chain finance (SCF) comprehensively, providing seamless technology access to SMEs across the country.

By integrating Fauree’s cutting-edge fintech solutions with SBL’s extensive financial expertise, the initiative will streamline supplier payments, optimize cash flow management, and introduce innovative digital financing tools tailored to the evolving needs of SMEs.

