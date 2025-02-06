JI stages big rally to mark ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

KARACHI: Thousands on Sunday flooded New MA Jinnah Road in a massive rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, raising their voices against Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

The march, which saw participation from people of all walks of life including women and children stretched from Jail Chowrangi to the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Led by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Deputy Chief Liaquat Baloch, the rally echoed with passionate slogans in support of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Addressing the gathering, Baloch urged the global community to recognise that “Palestine belongs to Palestinians and Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris”. He emphasized that the region’s economic and political instability stems from prolonged oppression in both territories.

Dismissing rumours that Pakistan has abandoned the Kashmir cause, he demanded a strong response from the government, army and policymakers. He quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s famous statement that “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, whereas Israel is an illegitimate child of Europe.”

The JI deputy chief criticised the leadership in Islamabad for seeking the West’s approval instead of uniting the Muslim world. He stressed that true respect and stability could only come through technological advancements and strategic alliances among Muslim nations.

He asserted that the global power dynamics are shifting, adding that the US has lost its grip and that Bangladesh is no longer pro-India. He urged the Pakistani government to recognize changing geopolitical realities and act accordingly.

Welcoming the upcoming visit of Turkish President, Baloch expressed hope that the Pakistan-Turkey alliance will help bring peace to the region. He also called for stronger ties with Afghanistan and Iran and urged the government to adopt a bold diplomatic stance against the US and Israel’s policies.

He condemned India’s revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, which stripped Kashmir of its special status, accusing Delhi of destabilizing South Asia.

JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar and other speakers criticized the United Nations for its selective interventions, citing cases like East Timor and South Sudan, where swift action was taken—while Kashmir, Palestine and other Muslim issues remain ignored.

