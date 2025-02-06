AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-06

Most Gulf markets subdued as Trump’s Gaza remarks spark concerns

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets ended subdued on Wednesday in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s shock statement about taking control of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and revamping its economy once the Palestinians are relocated elsewhere.

The announcement followed Trump’s shock proposal for the permanent resettlement of the more than 2 million Palestinians from Gaza in neighbouring countries, calling the enclave - where the first phase of a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal is in effect - a “demolition site.”

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index lost 0.2%, hit by a 0.6% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.1% decrease in ACWA Power Company.

The kingdom said it would not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state, contradicting Trump’s claim that Riyadh was not demanding a Palestinian homeland when he said the US wants to take over the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it rejects any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land, adding that its stance on the issue was non-negotiable.

Dubai’s main share index and the Abu Dhabi index finished flat.

Abu Dhabi stocks stagnated as investors held back ahead of key earnings reports from First Abu Dhabi Bank and RAK Properties, while sliding oil prices weighed on the market, said George Pavel General Manager at Naga.com.

In Qatar, the index also concluded flat.

The Qatari stock market mirrored its regional counterparts, with external factors influencing general sentiment. While Q4 earnings releases continued, their impact was limited due to prevailing external pressures.

According to Pavel, Qatar’s stock market echoed regional trends, with external factors driving investor sentiment. Although fourth-quarter earnings reports continued to roll out, their impact was muted by broader external pressures.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.2%, helped by a 1.2% rise in Commercial International Bank.

Gulf stock markets Palestinians Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

