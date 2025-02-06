AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-06

Oil down amid rising US crude inventories

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell more than 2% on Wednesday as a large build in US crude and gasoline stockpiles signalled demand weakness while concern about a new China-US trade war fuelled fears of softer economic growth.

Brent crude futures were down $1.55, or 2.03%, at $74.65 a barrel at 11:30 a.m. EST (1428 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down $1.57, or 2.16%, to $71.13.

US crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as demand softened on ongoing refinery maintenance, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

“Refiners just don’t have a call for crude right now,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. “They’re racing into maintenance, given the slack demand we’re seeing for gasoline,” he added.

Concern over a new trade war between the US and China, the world’s largest energy importer, was also pressuring prices. China announced tariffs on US imports of oil, liquefied natural gas and coal on Tuesday in retaliation for US levies on Chinese exports, pushing WTI down by 3% at one point to its lowest since Dec. 31.

“Trump tariff chaos and trade war is no good for global growth and oil demand growth. Business investments and consumer spending will likely fall in the face of these highly erratic and growth-negative actions,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

“The oil market is now caught between increasing fears that an escalating trade war will damage global oil demand growth on the one hand and possible sudden disruption of Iranian oil export,” he added.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged OPEC members to unite against possible US sanctions on Wednesday after Trump said he would restore the “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, which he enacted in his first term.

Trump drove Iran’s oil exports to near zero during part of his first term after re-imposing sanctions to curtail the country’s nuclear programme.

Tehran’s oil exports brought in $53 billion in 2023 and $54 billion a year earlier, according to US Energy Information Administration estimates. Output during 2024 was running at its highest level since 2018, based on OPEC data.

“Should these sanctions be re-imposed, the resulting supply squeeze could sustain the upward momentum in oil prices, particularly amid slower than expected supply adjustments from OPEC+ producers,” said Ahmad Assiri, research strategist at brokerage Pepperstone.

OPEC Oil prices Economic growth Global oil China US trade war

Comments

200 characters

Oil down amid rising US crude inventories

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories