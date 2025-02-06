AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-02-06

Nissan set to step back from merger with Honda

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

TOKYO: Nissan looks set to step back from merger talks with rival Honda, two sources said on Wednesday, calling into question a $60 billion tie-up to create the world’s no.3 automaker and potentially leaving Nissan to drive its turnaround alone.

Talks between the two Japanese automakers have been complicated by growing differences, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, all of whom declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Reuters reported earlier that Nissan could call off talks after Honda sounded it out about becoming a subsidiary. Nissan baulked as this was a departure from what was originally framed as a merger of equals, one of the people said.

It was not immediately clear if the merger could survive, with comments from the two sources appearing to leave open the option for a restart.

Honda, whose market value of about 7.92 trillion yen ($51.90 billion) is more than five times bigger than Nissan’s at 1.44 trillion yen, was increasingly worried about its smaller rival’s progress on the turnaround plan, another source said.

Nissan shares slid more than 4% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which temporarily suspended trading in the stock after a Nikkei business daily report that the automaker would pull out of talks. Honda shares rose more than 8%, a sign of apparent investor relief.

Nissan and Honda said in separate statements that the Nikkei report was not based on information announced by the companies and that they aimed to finalise a future direction by mid-February.

Nissan’s long-term alliance partner, French carmaker Renault would “vigorously” defend the interests of the group and its stakeholders, a spokesperson for the group said, adding that recent press information indicated no decision had yet been made on the possible end of the talks.

Renault, which owns 36% of Nissan, including 18.7% through a French trust, has previously said it would be open in principle to the merger. The prospect of the merger being scuppered raises questions about how hard-hit Nissan, which is in the middle of a turnaround plan and aims to cut 9,000 employees and 20% of global capacity, can ride out its latest crisis without external help.

Honda is Japan’s second-largest car maker behind Toyota , and Nissan is the third-largest. The two said in December they were in talks to create the world’s third-largest automaker by sales, a move that would allow them to bulk up in an industry facing a huge threat from China’s BYD and other electric vehicle entrants.

The talks have also coincided with disruption posed by potential tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

“Investors may get concerned about Nissan’s future (and) turnaround,” said Morningstar analyst Vincent Sun, adding: “Nissan also has a larger risk exposure to US-Mexico tariffs than Honda and Toyota”.

Nissan has been hit harder than some rivals by the shift to EVs, having never fully recovered after years of crisis sparked by the 2018 arrest and removal of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

“The news saying that Nissan did not want to be a Honda subsidiary appears to highlight that control was a contentious issue,” said Christopher Richter, Japan autos analyst at brokerage CLSA.

nissan Honda Tokyo Stock Exchange Nissan and Honda

Comments

200 characters

Nissan set to step back from merger with Honda

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories