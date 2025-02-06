AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
2025-02-06

China calls for cooperation with EU amid ‘global challenges’

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

BEIJING: China is willing to work with the European Union to boost cooperation and respond to “global challenges,” its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as the bloc faced potential US tariffs on its shipments to the world’s largest economy.

“The world is facing the risk of division, fragmentation and disorder,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese ministry. “China-EU relations have all the more strategic importance and global influence.”

The EU’s trade chief said on Tuesday that the bloc wanted to engage swiftly with the United States over President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that talks with Washington would be tough.

As transatlantic ties come under strain with Trump’s tariff threats, China hawks within the EU such as von der Leyen are showing signs of willingness to rethink the relationship between Beijing and Brussels, a bond that had been tested by trade tensions and China’s ties with Russia.

Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, von der Leyen said the EU would keep “de-risking” its relationship with China but added that there was room to “find solutions” in their mutual interest and “find agreements” that could even expand trade and investment ties.

She did not give details on what those agreements could be. In Davos last month, von der Leyen also said both sides should find solutions of mutual interest.

In October, the EU imposed double-digit tariffs on China-made electric vehicles after an anti-subsidy investigation, in addition to its standard car import duty of 10%. The move drew loud protests from Beijing, which in return, raised market entry barriers for certain EU products such as brandy.

“China attaches great importance to its ties with the EU and views Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and important and independent pillar in the multipolar world,” said Lin.

“We hope the EU can become a cooperation partner that China can trust.”

