Punjab CM vows support to Kashmiris

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris on every front.

“Love for Kashmir runs like blood in the heart of every Pakistani,” the CM said in her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day. She added, “We pay tribute to Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives to keep the flame of self-determination burning. Salute is also due to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been fighting Indian brutality for more than seven decades.”

The Chief Minister noted, “Indian barbarity has turned the paradise-like valley into a prison. United Nations (UN) and other international organizations should play their role to stop the ongoing bloodshed and human rights violations in Kashmir. Until the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, lasting peace in the region will remain a dream.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “History is witness that oppression never lasts long, the sacrifices of Kashmiri people will not go waste. We will continue to raise our voice in favor of the Kashmiri people at every international forum. Kashmiri people will soon see the sun of freedom dawn at the horizon.”

