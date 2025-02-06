AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Feb 06, 2025

Decline in inflation rate reflects improvement in economy: Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

LAHORE: Expressing optimism about the country’s economic outlook, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that decline in inflation rate reflects an improvement in the national economy.

He stated this during a meeting with the members of the Punjab Assembly from Gujranwala, Narowal and Sialkot on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion. The country’s overall situation, CM’s development initiatives in Punjab and the ongoing projects were discussed.

Nawaz Sharif emphasised that cut in inflation is a sign that Pakistan is no longer on the downward trajectory it had once been pushed toward. “The decline in inflation rate points to economic stabilisation,” he said, adding: “It is a welcoming development for the nation’s future.”

The PML-N supremo also praised Maryam Nawaz for her leadership in Punjab, stating that she surpasses her role as the chief minister by working with the spirit of both a mother and a daughter.

“Maryam Nawaz is serving the people of Punjab with immense dedication, driven by her motherly love and passion for public welfare,” Nawaz Sharif said, adding: “Shehbaz Sharif is focused on improving the federal government’s performance.”

Nawaz also stated that the increasing pace of development efforts across the country is a strong indicator of a positive shift. He also pointed to the recent rise in the stock exchange as evidence of the growing confidence from both the business and investors.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working very hard at the Centre while Maryam was doing a great job in Punjab.

The MPAs, on the occasion, paid tributes to the chief minister for carrying out development projects in the province. They said that he (Nawaz) must be proud of his daughter who was a brave and a competent woman. They further said that Maryam had introduced projects for all segments of the society during the last one year and had earned praise for that.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

