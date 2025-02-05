AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar says it is too early to talk about Palestinian displacement

Reuters Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 09:16pm

WASHINGTON: Qatar, a mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks, said on Wednesday it was too early to talk about the resettlement of Palestinians from the enclave and Doha was busy trying to bring about the second phase of a deal to halt the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a shock announcement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could take over war-torn Gaza and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after Palestinians were resettled elsewhere. This followed his suggestion last week that Palestinians should be relocated to Egypt and Jordan.

Asked by Fox News if Trump’s proposal for a US takeover of Gaza would help or hurt the ceasefire talks, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said: “I don’t think it’s a time now to start commenting on specific ideas.”

“We know that there is a lot of trauma with the Palestinian side when it comes to displacement. However, again, it’s too early to talk about this, because we don’t know how this war will end.”

Trump’s suggestion has already drawn widespread criticism and Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have all stated their rejection of it.

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas that halted the 15-month-long war in the Palestinian enclave.

Al-Ansari also said that Qatar is ready to mediate between the Trump administration and Iran for the stability of the whole region.

“We have been, even during the first Trump administration, working with the administration over getting an arrangement with the Iranians. And we think it’s the role that we can play now, we are fitted to do it,” Al-Ansari said.

Trump has said he preferred a verified nuclear peace agreement with Iran, while a senior Iranian official told Reuters Iran is ready to give its arch-foe a chance to resolve disputes.

“We believe in President Trump as a deal maker,” Al-Ansari said.

Qatar Palestine MENA Gaza Palestinians Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire deal Gaza take over

Comments

200 characters

Qatar says it is too early to talk about Palestinian displacement

Gold prices hit record high as investors move to safe-haven amid tariff war

Kashmir Solidarity Day: IIOJK dispute to remain key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Shehbaz

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

Jun-Oct 2024: SBP buys $3.8bn from market to increase FX reserves

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

US military plane deporting Indian immigrants lands in India

Saudi Arabia, in swift response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

CIA’s entire staff offered buyouts: report

Oil drops amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

Soft loan scheme unveiled

Read more stories