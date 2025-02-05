Qatar says it is too early to talk about Palestinian displacement

WASHINGTON: Qatar, a mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks, said on Wednesday it was too early to talk about the resettlement of Palestinians from the enclave and Doha was busy trying to bring about the second phase of a deal to halt the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a shock announcement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could take over war-torn Gaza and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after Palestinians were resettled elsewhere. This followed his suggestion last week that Palestinians should be relocated to Egypt and Jordan.

Asked by Fox News if Trump’s proposal for a US takeover of Gaza would help or hurt the ceasefire talks, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said: “I don’t think it’s a time now to start commenting on specific ideas.”

“We know that there is a lot of trauma with the Palestinian side when it comes to displacement. However, again, it’s too early to talk about this, because we don’t know how this war will end.”

Trump’s suggestion has already drawn widespread criticism and Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have all stated their rejection of it.

Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas that halted the 15-month-long war in the Palestinian enclave.

Al-Ansari also said that Qatar is ready to mediate between the Trump administration and Iran for the stability of the whole region.

“We have been, even during the first Trump administration, working with the administration over getting an arrangement with the Iranians. And we think it’s the role that we can play now, we are fitted to do it,” Al-Ansari said.

Trump has said he preferred a verified nuclear peace agreement with Iran, while a senior Iranian official told Reuters Iran is ready to give its arch-foe a chance to resolve disputes.

“We believe in President Trump as a deal maker,” Al-Ansari said.