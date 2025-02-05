AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, real estate drag

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 04:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by information technology and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 2.95% lower at 16,456.10.

Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that cabinet approval has been given to finalise a debt restructuring deal with Japan, a move that follows a preliminary agreement reached last June with key bilateral lenders.

“After multiple rounds of negotiations, this is an important step for Sri Lanka to complete its debt restructuring process and emerge from a severe financial crisis. This is an important step for Sri Lanka to rebuild its economy,” Cabinet spokesperson Nalinda Jayatissa told reporters.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) Plc and Colombo Fort Land & Building Plc were the top losers on the index, down 20% and 15.5%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower

Trading volume on the index rose to 241.3 million shares from 121.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($21.27 million) from 3.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 469.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.23 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, real estate drag

Soft loan scheme unveiled

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

US military plane deporting Indian immigrants lands in India

Saudi Arabia, in swift response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

CIA’s entire staff offered buyouts: report

Oil dips amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

Read more stories