Trump’s Gaza plan ‘unacceptable’: Turkiye foreign minister

ISTANBUL: Turkiye top diplomat on Wednesday lashed out at President Donald Trump’s proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians in other countries.

“This is an unacceptable issue,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the official news agency Anadolu in broadcast comments.

He said relocating Palestinians from Gaza was something “neither we nor the region can accept”.

“It is wrong to even bring it up for discussion,” he added.

Palestinian leader ‘strongly rejects’ Trump proposal to take over Gaza

Trump said he would make the war-battered territory “unbelievable” by removing unexploded bombs and rubble, and economically redeveloping it.

He did not give details of how he would move out more than two million Palestinians from Gaza.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it,” Trump said.