AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil rises on stronger Dalian oils, India demand optimism

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 01:49pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Wednesday, supported by gains in rival Dalian edible oils, while traders were optimistic about the potential resumption of palm oil demand from India.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 20 ringgit, or 0.46%, to 4,328 ringgit ($977.64) a metric ton at the midday break.

The contract dropped 1.35% on Tuesday.

Market participants are optimistic about India resuming palm oil purchases to replenish its stocks after the country’s palm oil imports hit multi-year lows in January, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

“The broader positive trade in Chinese vegetable oils during Asian hours was also a factor behind some strength seen in crude palm oil futures,” Bagani said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.74%, while its palm oil contract added 2.27%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade shed 0.17%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

India’s palm oil imports in January plunged to their lowest in nearly 14 years as refiners replaced the tropical oil with cheaper rival soyoil due to negative refining margins for palm oil, five dealers said.

Malaysian palm oil higher on stronger Chicago soyoil

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2024-25 season that started in July 2024 reached 8.27 million metric tons by Feb. 2 compared with 7.32 million tons a year earlier.

The EU palm oil imports slid to 1.69 million tons from year-ago 2.14 million tons, data published by the European Commission showed.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.29% against the US dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may revisit its Feb. 3 high of 4,415 ringgit per metric ton as it managed to stabilize around support at 4,265 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil rises on stronger Dalian oils, India demand optimism

Kashmir Solidarity Day: IIOJK dispute to remain key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Shehbaz

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

Oil slides amid rising US crude inventories, Sino-US tariff war

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

Sweden’s deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Read more stories