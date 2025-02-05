AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Chinese chip makers, cloud providers rush to embrace homegrown DeepSeek

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 01:09pm
SHANGHAI: Chinese companies, from chip makers to cloud service providers, are rushing to support DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence models, spurring analysts to hail a “watershed moment” for the industry.

Moore Threads and Hygon Information Technology, which makes AI chips and looks to compete with Nvidia, said on Monday their computing clusters and accelerators would be able to support DeepSeek’s R1 and V3 models.

“We pay tribute to DeepSeek,” Moore Threads headlined its post on WeChat, adding that progress by the firm’s models using domestically made graphic processing units (GPU) could “set on fire” China’s AI industry.

On Saturday, Huawei Technologies, which also has its own line of AI chips, said it was working with AI infrastructure start-up SiliconFlow to make DeepSeek’s models available to customers on its Ascend cloud service.

Their performance was comparable to models run on global, high-end chips, it added.

The news that Huawei had integrated DeepSeek’s models with its Ascend chips marked a “watershed moment,” Bernstein analysts said in a note on Sunday.

“DeepSeek demonstrates that competitive large language models (LLM) can be deployed on China’s ‘good enough’ chips, easing reliance on cutting-edge U.S. hardware”,“ they added, citing Ascend and planned chips from Cambricon and Hygon.

China’s markets return from holiday to US trade war, DeepSeek rally

Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent’s cloud arms have also said they have made DeepSeek’s models accessible via their services.

Last month, DeepSeek launched a free AI assistant that it says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of existing services. Within a few days, its app overtook U.S. rival ChatGPT in downloads from Apple’s App Store, triggering a global selloff in tech shares.

Earlier the company earlier drew attention in global AI circles with a research paper in December that said the training of DeepSeek-V3 required less than $6 million worth of computing power from Nvidia’s H800 chips, versus the billions of dollars spent by the likes of tech giants Meta and Microsoft.

China has welcomed its success, turning the startup based in the eastern city of Hangzhou, and the firm’s founder, Liang Wenfeng, into pop culture celebrities.

Microsoft and Amazon’s cloud services have also started offering DeepSeek’s models but several countries such as Italy and the Netherlands have blocked, or are investigating, DeepSeek’s AI app on concerns of privacy.

