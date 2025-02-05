AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields to continue flattish trend as traders await RBI decision

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 10:48am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to continue with their sideway moves on Wednesday, as market participants remain fully focused on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision on Friday.

The 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.65% and 6.69%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with Tuesday’s close of 6.6732%.

“Market has been taken over by bulls and barring some profit-taking, there is not much selling interest, so we could see a further nudge downwards to bond yields,” the trader said.

The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years in Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s first monetary policy review, aiming to boost economic growth which is seen falling to a four-year low.

A majority of economists and market participants are expecting a 25-basis-point cut from the RBI.

The RBI has also proactively started infusing liquidity in the banking system, which was an ask by market participants. In the secondary market, the RBI has bought bonds worth 310 billion rupees ($3.56 billion) in two weeks to Jan. 24, while buying bonds through an open market operation last week.

Of the total purchases, one-fourth comprised of the benchmark paper.

The central bank infused around 440 billion rupees through a $5.1 billion forex swap last week, and will conduct 56-day repo on Feb. 7.

The RBI has also announced more OMO purchases of 200 billion rupees each on Feb. 13, and Feb. 20.

India bond yields seen a tad down on bets of rate cut

Ashhish Vaidya, managing director and treasurer - global financial markets, DBS Bank India, has said the RBI would likely buy bonds worth 2 trillion rupees in the next financial year and the slight rise in gross borrowing is immaterial.

India is targeting a gross borrowing of 14.82 trillion rupees in the next financial year, up from 14.01 trillion rupees.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields to continue flattish trend as traders await RBI decision

Kashmir Solidarity Day: IIOJK dispute to remain key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Shehbaz

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Read more stories