AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei reverses gains on BOJ’s rate hike bets, stronger yen

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 10:11am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average reversed early gains to inch lower on Wednesday, as escalating bets on the Bank of Japan’s interest rate hike and a stronger yen dampened sentiment.

The Nikkei had slipped 0.18% to 38,727.19 by the midday break after opening higher and rising as much as 0.8% tracking US equities’ overnight gains.

“Market fundamental was not weak but short-term investors sold Nikkei futures as the yen strengthened, which pushed the Nikkei index lower,” Yusuke Sakai, a senior trader at T&D Asset Management, said.

The yen rose 0.6% in the Asian session to its highest since mid-December 2024.

A stronger Japanese currency tends to hurt exporters’ shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields hit new multi-year highs after government data showed a rise in wages, a key gauge for the central bank’s monetary policy.

“The wage data and a stronger yen changed the course of the Nikkei. Both are negative to local equities,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

In a sign of the market’s firmness, of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 59% rose, 36% fell and 3% traded flat.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher

The broader Topix was unchanged at 2,737.99, supported by a 11% surge in Panasonic Holdings.

Nissan Motor erased most of its early gains and ended the midday session 1.55% higher, after a report said the automaker and rival Honda might call off merger talks.

Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings fell 7% to become the worst percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Japan's Nikkei share

