PM announces green channel restoration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced immediate restoration of the Green Channel – a free passage without any customs formalities at airports – to facilitate expatriate Pakistanis, saying that those contributing to the country’s uplift from afar hold a special place in his heart.

Speaking at a ceremony organised by Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF), he assured that his government would do everything in its power to address the concerns of the expatriates.

Sharif insisted that overseas Pakistanis, through their hard work, are earning accolades, and claimed that remittances have increased by 30 percent due to the unwavering commitment of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that prominent expatriates will be declared ambassadors at large with an official blue passport.

The chairman of OPGF, Zahir Akhtar, said that expatriates fully assured their support and cooperation to the government and the armed forces to ensure a secure, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan.

He said overseas Pakistanis are standing behind the armed forces to ensure the security of the country.

It is pertinent to mention that the assurance from the prime minister comes following a warning from the ex-prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently facing imprisonment.

Khan has urged overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances to Pakistan as a form of protest against the alleged human rights violations in the country, which he claims could severely undermine the economic stability of the Sharif administration.

