COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir rejected ‘hollow’ statements from the Indian military and said that any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded with the full and resolute force of the state.

He said that Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also reaffirmed commitment to thwart foreign-sponsored proxies attempting to disrupt peace in Balochistan, emphasising the urgency of countering externally-driven narratives of exclusion.

He was chairing the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), which underscored the need to accelerate people-centric socioeconomic development initiatives in Balochistan, stressing that no entity would be allowed to radicalise Balochistan’s youth.

Regarding the recent provocative remarks from Indian military leadership, COAS General Munir termed them irresponsible and detrimental to regional stability.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty, warning that any misadventure would be met with a resolute response.

About Balochistan, he said:

“Nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies attempting to mislead and radicalise the youth of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan, Insha-Allah.”

The conference also conducted a comprehensive review of internal and regional security landscape, particularly the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary.

The participants strongly condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reiterating Pakistan’s firm support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions.

The forum also expressed grave concern over terrorist activities conducted from Afghan soil, urging the Interim Afghan government to take concrete measures against Fitna Al Khawarij instead of issuing denials. It stressed Pakistan’s commitment to undertaking all necessary steps to safeguard its people.

Commending the operational preparedness of all formations, General Munir highlighted the importance of mission-oriented training, enhanced military cooperation, and joint exercises in conventional and counter-terrorism domains.

The military leadership reaffirmed its determination to confront multifaceted national security challenges with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people.

NNI adds: The forum took serious note of the recent reckless and provocative statements from the Indian military leadership, terming them irresponsible and detrimental to regional stability.

“These hollow statements from Indian military are indicative of their growing frustration and serve only to divert the attention of their masses and international community from their multiple internal fissures and blatant violations of human rights, the army chief said, adding any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded with full and resolute force of the state, InshaAllah.

The participants of the Corps Commanders’ Conference paid profound tribute to the sacrifices made by the Shuhada (martyrs) of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who have laid down their lives in pursuit of peace and stability of their beloved motherland.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the forum, according to the ISPR, emphasised the significance of international engagement in addressing these persistent violations.

