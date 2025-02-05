AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: All is set to mark the “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on Wednesday (today), to show support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The day is marked every year, to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and to draw the attention of the international community to the Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has declared 5th February as public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Body reviews preparations

Radio and TV channels will present special programmes, to highlight the importance of the day. To mark the day, solidarity walks will be organised across the country and Azad Kashmir. Sirens will be blown and one-minute silence will be observed at 10 am, to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Posters and billboards have been displayed at important places airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose Indian atrocities.

