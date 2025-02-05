AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered formation of a committee to collaborate with all stakeholders to transform Gwadar Port into a state-of-the-art, fully operational port and directed immediate steps to operationalise it on commercial basis.

Following a detailed briefing on Gwadar Port by Ahsan Iqbal, the Minister for Planning and Development, the prime minister, who chaired a cabinet meeting, formed the committee led by Ahsan Iqbal.

The prime minister directed the minister to organise an international conference to raise awareness about Gwadar Port and to develop a comprehensive marketing strategy while accelerating related diplomatic initiatives.

He also sought details of imports and exports carried out through Gwadar Port, emphasising the need for assessing the economic impact of Gwadar Port on local and national levels, as well as its potential for future growth and development in the context of global trade.

The planning minister told the cabinet during the briefing that Gwadar Port could facilitate transshipment to Gulf countries and offer vessels up to 50,000 deadweight tons (DWT) economical and timely access to the Persian Gulf.

He added that Western China and the Central Asian States would also benefit from the port, adding that the port is also expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the growth of mining and aquaculture industries in Balochistan.

