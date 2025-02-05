Bank holiday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all banks will remain closed on Wednesday, February 05, 2025 being public holiday on Kashmir Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 4
|
279
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 4
|
278.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 4
|
155.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 4
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 4
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Feb 4
|
1.03
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 3
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 3
|
5,994.57
|
Nasdaq / Feb 3
|
19,391.96
|
Dow Jones / Feb 3
|
44,421.91
|
India Sensex / Feb 4
|
77,841.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 4
|
38,764.24
|
Hang Seng / Feb 4
|
20,695.48
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 4
|
8,542.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 4
|
21,365.83
|
France CAC40 / Feb 4
|
7,830.51
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 3
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 3
|
250,685
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 4
|
71.96
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 4
|
2,811.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 4
|
66.66
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 5
|
257.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 5
|
267.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 4
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
89.99
▲ 46.43 (106.59%)
|
Cresent Jute / Feb 4
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
4.65
▲ 1.75 (60.34%)
|
Oilboy Energy / Feb 4
Oilboy Energy Limited(OBOY)
|
10.18
▲ 0.98 (10.65%)
|
First Capital Equities / Feb 4
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
6.50
▲ 0.61 (10.36%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 4
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
44.94
▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
|
Jauharabad Sug / Feb 4
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited(JSML)
|
31.97
▲ 2.91 (10.01%)
|
Pak Leather / Feb 4
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
39.48
▲ 3.59 (10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Feb 4
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
29.70
▲ 2.7 (10%)
|
Chashma / Feb 4
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
82.47
▲ 7.5 (10%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Feb 4
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
11.45
▲ 1.04 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 4
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
43.53
▼ -4.84 (-10.01%)
|
Big Bird Foods / Feb 4
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
45.20
▼ -4.93 (-9.83%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Feb 4
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
10.80
▼ -1.17 (-9.77%)
|
LSE Ventures / Feb 4
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
11.45
▼ -1.22 (-9.63%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Feb 4
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
20
▼ -2.11 (-9.54%)
|
DH Partners / Feb 4
DH Partners Limited(DHPL)
|
59
▼ -5.89 (-9.08%)
|
Dandot Cement / Feb 4
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
16.50
▼ -1.63 (-8.99%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Feb 4
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
8.50
▼ -0.74 (-8.01%)
|
Ghandhara Automobiles / Feb 4
Ghandhara Automobiles Limited(GAL)
|
428
▼ -37.12 (-7.98%)
|
Sana Ind / Feb 4
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
27.59
▼ -2.32 (-7.76%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 4
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
53,947,815
▼ -0.04
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
24,695,262
▼ -0.11
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Feb 4
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
22,003,898
▼ -0.58
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 4
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
21,999,055
▼ -0.03
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
20,405,457
▼ -0.02
|
National Bank / Feb 4
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
16,301,293
▲ 2.48
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 4
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,213,883
▼ -0.2
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 4
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
14,889,488
▼ -2.74
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 4
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
12,372,259
▲ 0.55
|
Siddiqsons Tin / Feb 4
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited(STPL)
|
12,268,925
▼ -0.39
