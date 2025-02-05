KPT gets Korean grant for LEFC feasibility study

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust, with the support of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) of the Government of Pakistan, has announced the successful acquisition of a grant from EXIM Bank, Korea for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study.

This funding will facilitate a comprehensive Feasibility Study for the proposed Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor (LEFC). The LEFC is designed to cover approximately 25 kilometres, commencing from the ICI intersection at Jinnah Bridge, traversing through Lyari Nullah, and concluding at the Daewoo Bus Terminal on the Superhighway.

This vital project aims to alleviate congestion for Karachi Port freight traffic by enabling 24/7 in and out movements, effectively bypassing the city’s congested roads.