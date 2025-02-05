APCAA demands forensic audit of faceless assessment system

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) has called for a forensic audit of the customs faceless assessment system amid concerns about its effectiveness and implementation.

The demand came during a press conference held at Karachi Press Club (KPC) by APCAA Chairman Saifullah Khan along with President Muhammad Aamir Karachi Customs Clearing Agents Association (KCAA), Asif Sakhi and other leaders.

Khan highlighted that while the faceless assessment system was initially proposed by customs agents themselves; however, recent developments have raised serious concerns about its operation.

“Despite our continuous support for the system and positive endorsement from the Karachi Chamber, the entire framework has been undermined by questionable practices,” Khan stated.

The APCAA chairman made serious allegations about customs officials, claiming that some officers manage to purchase luxury properties in Defense Housing Authority within 6-8 months of their appointment.

He specifically pointed out that the Chief Collector Appraisement has only two years of experience in Karachi, arguing that an international port city requires more seasoned leadership.

Khan also called for the immediate restoration of 45 suspended licenses and warned that the association maintains detailed records of all transactions. “We aim to promote economic growth, but certain elements within the system are working against this objective,” he asserted.

In a specific case, Khan mentioned that an appraiser, who allegedly should have faced arrest, was instead released by the Chief Collector. “The corruption isn’t limited to junior appraisers; senior officers are equally involved,” he alleged.

The APCAA chairman expressed readiness to present detailed profiles of customs officers and their conduct, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the customs administration.

He said that we are giving 15 day ultimatum for the reversal of 45 license suspension, if not then, clearing agents would stop process consignment clearance.

