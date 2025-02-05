Gold reaches historic highs

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices hit new all-time high on Tuesday, as global bullion value finally surpassed $2,800 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices surged by Rs1,900 and Rs1,629, setting a new record high of Rs 294,300 per tola and Rs252,314 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Domestic silver prices also registered an increase by Rs49 and Rs42, trading for Rs3,314 per tola and Rs2,841 per 10 grams, separately, the association added.

Amid fluctuations, open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025