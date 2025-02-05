Naval drill AMAN, maiden AMAN Dialogue begin on 7th

KARACHI: Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib has announced that the multinational Exercise AMAN and the maiden AMAN Dialogue is scheduled to be conducted from February 07 to 11, 2025 in Karachi.

Commander Pakistan Fleet briefed the media on the details of Exercise AMAN and the maiden AMAN Dialogue here on Tuesday.

He highlighted that with the evolving global landscape shifting from geo-politics to geo-economics, the security of global sea-borne trade and energy routes has gained unprecedented importance.

The Indian Ocean Region faces a range of challenges, from traditional security threats to non-traditional risks. These multifaceted issues have broadened the scope of maritime security, compelling nations to re-evaluate their strategies and policies.

He stated that Pakistan recognises that no single country can address the complex challenges at sea alone. In this context, Pakistan Navy took the initiative to launch biennial Multinational Exercise AMAN in 2007 under the slogan “Together for Peace.”

The primary objective of this exercise is to bring maritime nations together to adopt safe and sustainable procedures, share experiences, and collectively address maritime threats.

Over the years, Exercise AMAN has evolved in terms of its objectives and scope. The first AMAN Exercise, which primarily focused on counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations, was attended by 28 countries.

Over time, the scope and participation of the exercise expanded, ultimately paving the way for doctrinal synergy to counter emerging maritime challenges.

The ninth edition of the exercise is scheduled from 7–11 February, with participation from over 60 countries, including ships, aircraft, special operations forces, EOD marine teams, and observers. The exercise is divided into two phases: Harbour and Sea.

The Harbour Phase (7–9 February) will include various activities such as seminars, operational discussions, professional demonstrations, international gatherings, and sports fixtures.

The Sea Phase (10–11 February) will feature tactical manoeuvres and maritime security exercises, including anti-piracy and counterterrorism operations, search and rescue drills, and live firing exercises.

The highlight of the Sea Phase will be the International Fleet Review, which will be witnessed by both foreign and national dignitaries. Commander Pakistan Fleet emphasised that the growing global participation in Exercise AMAN reflects the international community’s confidence in Pakistan Navy’s role in collaborative maritime security.

This confidence has led to yet another milestone — the introduction of the maiden AMAN Dialogue, which will be conducted alongside Exercise AMAN 2025. The AMAN Dialogue will bring together Chiefs of Navies, Coast Guards, and Defence Forces to exchange views on shared global and regional maritime issues.

It will serve as a platform for adopting innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving challenges at sea. In essence, the AMAN Dialogue will merge intellectual discourse with real-time practical experiences in the maritime domain.

He further added that Exercise AMAN 2025 will play a vital role in enhancing maritime security and strengthening Pakistan’s position as a key maritime player — capable of contributing to regional and global peace and shared prosperity while safeguarding its Sea Lines of Communication and economic interests.

