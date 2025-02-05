Kashmir Solidarity Day: Sindh PA condemns atrocities on Kashmiris by India

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a joint resolution in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed on February 5.

The resolution was jointly presented by members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf backed members, and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

It strongly condemned the atrocities committed by Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiri civilians and expressed full solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The resolution demanded the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

Both government and opposition members spoke in favour of the resolution, paying tribute to the brave Kashmiri freedom fighters. They stated that India had illegally occupied Kashmir, violating the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah supported the resolution, stating that Kashmir had been a part of the Indus Valley Civilization and historically belonged to the region.

He asserted that India had no legitimate claim over Kashmir and had occupied it through oppression. He emphasised that Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination.

PPP’s Heer Soho, while presenting her resolution, declared that “Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan.” She recalled how former Prime Ministers, late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and late Benazir Bhutto had raised their voices for Kashmir at international forums.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq also presented a resolution, paying tribute to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom.

PTI backed Shabbir Qureshi affirmed that freedom and self-determination were the undeniable rights of Kashmiris.

PPP’s Nuzhat Pathan highlighted the significance of the Kashmir issue, recalling Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s statement that Pakistan would fight for Kashmir for a thousand years but would never give up an inch of it.

PTI backed legislator Sajjad Soomro pointed out that the most critical global issues were Kashmir and Palestine. He lamented that while Pakistan stood in solidarity, many Muslim nations did not take a firm stand.

PPP’s Khair-un-Nisa Mughal condemned the bloodshed caused by Indian forces in Kashmir, stating, “Where once rivers of cool water flowed, now rivers of blood run.”

MQM’s Fauzia Hameed described the Kashmir issue as highly sensitive, stating that nowhere else in the world were people killed for demanding basic human rights.

PPP’s Bibi Yasmeen Shah highlighted the daily killing of innocent children in Kashmir and the suffering of women. She declared that Kashmiris were an inseparable part of Pakistan.

Following the discussions, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed the resolution, expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and condemning Indian government oppression.

