CM vows to provide free treatment to cancer patients

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s first government hospital for cancer treatment is under construction in Lahore and the Punjab government will provide free treatment to every patient at any stage in the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

The chief minister in her message on World Cancer Day said, “Public awareness about cancer diagnosis and treatment is highly imperative. The mortality rate due to cancer disease in Pakistan is alarming. Cancer is a curable disease and its prevention is also possible by adopting proper precautions.”

She said, “Every individual must play his vigorous role at every level to promote awareness about cancer symptoms and its prevention. I can never forget the profound grief of losing my mother due to cancer ailment. It is extremely difficult for a common man to bear expensive treatment cost of cancer and the state will play its due role in this regard.”

She added, “Cancer can be prevented by avoiding drugs and cigarettes. I want the general public to be provided free cancer treatment facilities in every district across Punjab. Air and water pollution can also cause cancer, public awareness needs to be inculcated among the general public for its prevention.”

