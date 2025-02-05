PECA law: PA Speaker urges Centre to ease concerns of journalists

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that the federal government should engage with journalist organizations to address their concerns regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 (PECA) and resolve all grievances seriously.

Speaking to the media during the inauguration of the new Punjab Assembly Press Gallery building, he emphasized that no one wants to impose restrictions on journalists or subject them to imprisonment. However, he stressed the need to strictly prevent the defamation of institutions and individuals, considering the current circumstances, and called for stringent action against those involved in such activities.

Regarding relations with neighbouring countries, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly remarked that the world has become a global village, and therefore, Pakistan should strive to build positive relations with all neighbouring nations. He highlighted that mutual cooperation and dialogue are essential for peace and stability in the region.

The Speaker also announced that the largest-ever Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Pakistan’s history will be held in Lahore on February 7 and 8. The conference will address critical issues such as smog, terrorism, peace, and other significant regional matters. He stated that the conference aims to develop effective strategies to tackle both internal and external challenges facing the country.

He further added that the Punjab Assembly is committed to fostering positive relations with the media and will take all possible measures to resolve journalists’ issues.

