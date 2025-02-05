AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-05

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Wasn’t Netanyahu pulled out of Sabbath?

Anjum Ibrahim Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 06:56am

“So how did the letter get out of jail.” “Are you shallow or are you shallow.” “You seem to me to be a work-dayer.”

“Excuse me?”

“Someone who works only on work days – like WD Siddiqui.”

“I don’t see the connection — going out of jail is not contingent on it being a work day or not.”

“Isn’t the necessary paperwork done on a weekday? Besides people talk of coming out of jail not going out.”

“And the difference is?”

“Coming out means you are on this side of the jail and going out is when you are talking from inside the jail.”

“Doesn’t make sense…”

“Yes it does and for example a jailer, or those in jail who are selected to serve VIPs can refer to going out of jail while we on the outside…”

“Gotcha but I agree with WD Siddiqui. We all need a break and insisting on a break is…is international good practice and…”

“Wasn’t Netanyahu pulled out of sabbath by Trump’s non-office holder emissary Witkoff?”

“Yes. First, Witkoff is Jewish though he drew his clout from Trump, and second as a nation we are into designations, the concept of working behind the scenes without designations, for which by the way notifications are critical, is alien to us. We don’t work behind the scenes, no way at all. The best example of all is the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS)…”

“Didn’t he work behind the scenes of the Ji Man – Miftah Ismail?”

“And how long did that last! In any case portfolios are conferred by politicians on politicians. MY question is what about institutions…”

“Red alert, red alert…”

“Do you or do you not agree that while senior appointments, read heading institutions, are made by the executive once the appointment is made the appointee may take some time to kinda warm the seat he/she may occupy but, in time, selection is never akin to ever-lasting loyalty. Nothing lasts forever in this world.”

“OK, so perhaps the right expression is till death do us part loyalty.”

“That’s the pledge in a Christian marriage. A Muslim man is allowed to marry four times concurrently…”

“Shoot! I forgot the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless pledged three times though not concurrently…”

“See that’s the moral of the story: an executive decision, personal or otherwise, does not guarantee 100 percent loyalty till death do us part.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

