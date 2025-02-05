Maritime sector losses

EDITORIAL: News reports suggesting that Pakistan’s maritime sector haemorrhages approximately Rs5 trillion annually due to underutilised ports, tax evasion, malpractices, and the misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade need to be taken very seriously at the top.

This staggering loss underscores a chronic neglect of the nation’s blue economy — a neglect that is inexcusable, given Pakistan’s extensive coastline and strategic location.

Despite possessing a 1,046-kilometre coastline along the Arabian Sea and an exclusive economic zone spanning over 240,000 square kilometres, Pakistan has failed to harness the potential of its maritime resources.

The Karachi Port, for instance, operates at a mere 47 percent of its capacity, while the Port Qasim utilises only 50 percent. Such underutilisation not only squanders potential revenue but also diminishes Pakistan’s standing in global maritime trade.

The losses are multifaceted, ranging from billions lost annually due to underutilised ports, tax evasion, and fake billing to restrictions on transshipment and lack of warehousing.

The misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade alone results in a Rs60 billion loss each year. These figures represent missed opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and national development.

A task force’s report, cited in the news and presented to the prime minister, highlights that none of Pakistan’s ports ranks among the world’s top 60, with Karachi Port at 61st and Port Qasim at 146th. This is a glaring indicator of the country’s diminished role in global maritime affairs.

Nations with far less maritime potential have developed robust blue economies, contributing significantly to their GDPs.

Pakistan, endowed with a strategic location and abundant marine resources, remains inexplicably indifferent. The global maritime industry is evolving, with advancements in port infrastructure, shipping technology, and sustainable practices.

Yet, Pakistan lags, ensnared by bureaucratic inertia and a lack of visionary leadership.

The concept of the blue economy encompasses the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems.

For Pakistan, this could mean developing fisheries, promoting marine tourism, harnessing offshore energy resources, and expanding maritime trade. The potential is vast, but the will to explore it appears absent. Successive governments have failed to recognise the importance of this sector, leaving Pakistan’s maritime industry to stagnate while other nations have surged ahead.

The task force’s report suggests that Pakistan’s coastline could be its economic backbone, especially considering global maritime dynamics. International giants have shown interest in investing in Pakistan’s maritime sector, recognising its untapped potential.

However, without proactive policies and strategic planning, these opportunities will remain elusive.

Pakistan needs urgent reforms, including increased investment in port infrastructure, stricter regulatory oversight to curb malpractice, and policies that encourage the development of the maritime sector as a key contributor to the national economy.

It is high time for Pakistan to awaken to the treasures of its blue economy. The government must prioritise maritime development, implement stringent measures against malpractices, and foster an environment conducive to investment and innovation. By doing so, Pakistan can transform its maritime sector from a realm of lost opportunities to a pillar of economic prosperity.

The annual loss of Rs5 trillion is a stark reminder of Pakistan’s negligence towards its blue economy.

With strategic planning and committed leadership, the nation can reverse these losses and chart a course toward sustainable economic growth. The oceans at Pakistan’s doorstep hold immense promise; it is time to set sail towards a prosperous future.

