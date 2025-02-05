AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-05

Indian military’s growing belligerence

Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

It is indeed heartening to note that Pakistan Army has strongly responded to Indian army’s belligerence that the latter has been displaying through sheer canard, baseless allegations, and outright lies. No doubt, it has done it to the enemy’s chagrin an effective and meaningful manner.

According to media reports, presiding over the 267th Corps Commanders Conference yesterday, the army chief, Gen Asim Munir, has not only rubbished the recent hollow statements from the Indian military but he has also iterated the position of the institution that he heads so proudly by stating, among other things, that any misadventure from the Indian army would attract a befitting response from the Pakistan army.

In my view, the recent reckless and provocative statements from Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reflect the steady capture of India’s institutions one by one with its military now headed by Gen Dwivedi has been the latest addition under the Modi government that came to power in 2014.

Judiciary, including higher judiciary, administration, law enforcement agencies, election commission, and a slew of regulatory bodies have already compromised their integrity in these 11 years of the Sangh Parivar’s rule in the world’s most populated country.

I would urge the world community to take note of highly irresponsible statements of India’s military leadership in view of the fact that these can be detrimental to regional peace and stability.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

